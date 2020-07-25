Avatar: The Last Airbender Fan Goes Viral for Showing Off Multiple Stunning Cosplays at Once

If you have been a long time fan of the franchise, you might have noticed how Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently in the midst of a major boom in popularity thanks to its recent relaunch with Netflix. This boom has reached even more of a fever pitch in the last couple of weeks thanks to the recent announcement that the sequel series, The Legend of Korra, would be making its way back to Netflix as well next month. Now one fan has gone viral for paying excellent tribute to both series with awesome cosplay.

There have been a ton of memorable characters introduced throughout both entries of the Avatar: The Last Airbender animated franchise, and each of them has their own distinct look. This has given tons of fans opportunities to share their own tributes through a wide variety of cosplay thanks to just how many standouts there are to choose from.

But artist @Kosthetic_ (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) has gone viral for their ability to perfectly recreate not just one character through cosplay but four of them with a slick display of skills for Katara, The Painted Lady, Suki, and Korra! Thanks to a viral TIkTok (you can find more at their official page here) re-shared by their friend on Twitter, now many fans have seen this great work! You can check it out below:

while we’re all on avatar hype lemme plug my coworkers ATLA/LOK cosplays pic.twitter.com/DSaE3jJot0 — literal walking skeleton (@ginkgocrown) July 21, 2020

Avatar: The Legend of Korra is officially making its way back to Netflix on August 14th, and it's bound to get the audience that missed out on it the first time around. It was a notable sequel hurt by several scheduling and programming issues, and although it's been available on home video for the last few years, this will be the first big opportunity many new and older fans will get to see the series as its fully intended. But what do you think?

Did you already check out Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix? Excited to start The Legend of Korra when it releases next month? What are some of your favorite moments from either fan favorite animated series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.