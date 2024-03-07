Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Lays Out Future Seasons in New Promo

Netflix is going all in on Avatar: The Last Airbender. If you did not realize, the streaming service released its live-action take on the Nickelodeon hit this year, and season one has been met with solid reviews. Not long ago, Netflix confirmed it will see Avatar: The Last Airbender through with two more seasons, and a new promo is laying out its run.

As you can see below, Netflix released a new trailer confirming the continuation of Aang's journey. It is there you can see the logo for Avatar: The Last Airbender season one. There are also two more logos included for seasons two and three. The designs are definitely different from season one, and it confirms Netflix will follow the book order from Nickelodeon's origin series.

(Photo: Netflix)

After all, the logos released speak to the books introduced in Avatar: The Last Airbender. We have already been given Book One: Water, and now Book Two: Earth is on the horizon. Finally, season three will take care of Book Three: Fire. The logos in this new promo spotlight the future of Avatar: The Last Airbender. So if you were worried about the Netflix series deviating, well – this poster should put you at ease.

Of course, we have no idea when Avatar: The Last Airbender will bring season two to Netflix. According to recent reports, the show is actively developing scripts for Book Two as the writers' room is busy. When it comes to kicking off production, that is where things get blurry. Netflix might not be ready to dole out more Avatar: The Last Airbender until late 2025 if not 2026. So for now, all fans can do is keep the faith as scheduling for Netflix gets underway behind the scenes.

If you are not caught up with Avatar: The Last Airbender, the Netflix adaptation has season one streaming right now. The show has a 75% audience score over on Rotten Tomatoes, so fans have big hopes for season two. As for the original series, you can watch Avatar: The Last Airbender on Paramount+ right now.

What do you think about this Avatar: The Last Airbender renewal?