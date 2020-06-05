Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Rediscover Special Moment Between Iroh and Zuko

Avatar: The Last Airbender is on Netflix and fans are rediscovering all sorts of amazing moments between Uncle Iroh and Prince Zuko. RogueZuko pointed out an amazing exchange once Iroh has been imprisoned and comes face-to-face with his nephew. (Great read of the scene and if you enjoy jokes about the series, toss them a follow!) One thing that the older man tries to teach his charge at every turn is that the mental approach to conflict is equally important to the physical one. Other than the now meme-worthy approach to honor in the show, it's one of Zuko’s biggest battlegrounds. This exchange between the two men illuminates how being trapped can be a state of mind and Iroh is completely at peace.

On Twitter, the account wrote, “One of the greatest reveals/ scenes of all time. Down to the cinematography where Zuko is always shown in the dark and behind bars while Iroh is shown in the light and free. Even though Iroh is in jail, Zuko is the one who is mentally trapped.”

Zuko’s voice actor Dante Basco has been a fan favorite since the series originally aired on Nickelodeon. Comicbook.com previously had the chance to speak with him about his favorite dynamic in the show. Surprisingly, the feud with Azula took top billing over the moments with Iroh. To be fair, the Avatar fandom loves Azula and how she twisted the knife on the protagonists at every turn she could. A lot of people find her a more compelling villain than Fire Lord Ozai. Bosch explained the dynamic in his own words.

"I always loved the banter and the relationship between Zuko and Azula. I mean I come from a family, brothers and sisters and I love Grey DeLisle who plays Azula, one of my favorite actresses for sure,” Basco explained. “And just their fiery relationship and the ups and downs of family, of love and loyalty, and dishonor and distrust. And it was really great."

