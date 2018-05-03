Fans Are Loving Comparing ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ To Anime

The release of Avengers: Infinity War was the biggest moment of the Summer movie schedule, and is definitely going to dominate many conversations among fans for the rest of the year.

But what fans did not expect from Avengers: Infinity War was how many of its moments made fans think of different anime series throughout. As Thanos battled different Marvel heroes, its slick production and fantastical battles made fans think of anime scenes rather than the comic books of the original source material.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s certainly an argument for a live-action anime film to work out the same way given the same amount of care and attention.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Avengers‘ anime flavor, and let us know if you spotted any anime inspired greatness in the comments!

@OhHeyDJ

I like all the avengers movies because they feel like anime ovas to me. That’s my take as a person that the only connection they have to marvel is the MCU and Marvel Vs Capcom games. — Lil’ M’Baku (@OhHeyDJ) April 30, 2018

@srinivaskc

#movies Avengers: Infinity War. It’s an ambitious, brilliant movie.



Thanos is an incredible character. He is ‘human’, and pays due respect to Iron Man and Cap at different pts of time, in a trope right out of Japanese anime, which I love dearly.



“I hope they remember you” pic.twitter.com/chrDSvFHNS — Srinivas KC (@srinivaskc) April 29, 2018

@Gwonamguy

@alexwin18

Avengers Infinity War spoilers w/ no context anime edition…. pic.twitter.com/BZvO34Xa2Q — Alex Nguyen (@alexwin18) April 29, 2018

@PanicHippy

Avengers Infinity War was the longest anime episode I’ve ever seen — Panic Hippy (@PanicHippy) April 29, 2018

@ZicoQupe

Avengers infinity war was great. Excited to see where they go from here.



Side-thought, but Avengers is starting to feel super anime. Over the top and awesome. — Enter Name (@ZicoQupe) April 28, 2018

@PlatinumDonut

The Avengers theme not playing in the Marvel Studios title card in Infinity War is like an anime episode not playing the OP. You know shit gets real. — Derped (@PlatinumDonut) April 25, 2018

@aaronicey

Avengers 3 might be the greatest anime of all time. — Aarontino (@aaronicey) April 30, 2018

@BambooFighting

I watched new Avengers. It’s anime. It’s like a My Hero Academia sequel set 15 years later when Deku can grow a beard. — Bambin Min (@BambooFighting) April 28, 2018

@TheFunSizeGuy