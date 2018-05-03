Anime

Fans Are Loving Comparing ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ To Anime

The release of Avengers: Infinity War was the biggest moment of the Summer movie schedule, and is […]

By

The release of Avengers: Infinity War was the biggest moment of the Summer movie schedule, and is definitely going to dominate many conversations among fans for the rest of the year.

But what fans did not expect from Avengers: Infinity War was how many of its moments made fans think of different anime series throughout. As Thanos battled different Marvel heroes, its slick production and fantastical battles made fans think of anime scenes rather than the comic books of the original source material.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s certainly an argument for a live-action anime film to work out the same way given the same amount of care and attention.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Avengers‘ anime flavor, and let us know if you spotted any anime inspired greatness in the comments!

@OhHeyDJ

@srinivaskc

@Gwonamguy

@alexwin18

@PanicHippy

@ZicoQupe

@PlatinumDonut

@aaronicey

@BambooFighting

@TheFunSizeGuy

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts