Baki Hanma Season 2B Shares New Trailer

The fight against the caveman known as Pickle has come to an end in Netflix's brutal brawling anime, Baki Hanma. In an effort to up the ante for the anime adaptation, the long-awaited re-match that has been years in the making is preparing to arrive later this month. Baki is aiming to take on his father, the strongest man in the world, Yujiro Hanma. With the match aiming to be the biggest fight of the series to date, Netflix has released a new trailer to show off the titanic tussle.

Throughout Baki The Grappler, the titular character has one goal in attempting to become the strongest creature on Planet Earth, defeating his father. This will not be an easy task, considering Yujiro Hanma has shown time and time again that his strength is not something to be trifled with. In fact, the previous half of season 2 saw Yujiro having a face-to-face meeting with former President of the United States, Barack Obama. As was the case with George W. Bush, each U.S. President takes the precaution of establishing a truce with Yujiro specifically, realizing that the elder Hanma might be one of the greatest enemies the country could make. Needless to say, this re-match between father and son will be one of the biggest fights in the series to date.

Baki Hanma: The Father/Son War Trailer

The second half of Baki Hanma's second season will arrive on Netflix on August 24th. Despite Baki standing on an even playing field with Pickle, his father is in an entirely different league altogether. Currently, Netflix has yet to confirm whether Baki Hanma will receive a third season though there are plenty of stories that have yet to be adapted from the source material.

It's finally time for Baki to face off against his greatest foe yet: his own father. #BakiHanma Season 2 The Father VS Son Saga starts streaming August 24! pic.twitter.com/0Mu9N0cZZQ — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) August 3, 2023

Recently, Baki The Grappler creator Keisuke Itagaki brought to an end the latest manga arc that saw the titular character taking on a legendary sumo wrestler who helped to create the sport itself. Luckily, Itagaki has confirmed that another arc is set to arrive later this summer. Despite having decades of stories under its belt, Baki's manga series isn't showing any signs of slowing down any time soon.

Are you hyped for the re-match between father and son? Do you think Baki has a shot at defeating his father? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Baki.