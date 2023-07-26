President Barack Obama Makes Their Anime Debut in New Netflix Series

Baki Hanma's second season has arrived on Netflix and while the lion's share of discussion might be focused on the caveman Pickle, another prominent figure might also turn some heads when it comes to the hard-hitting anime. Baki The Grappler has had no problems bringing in new iterations of real-life figures into its story, with the previous season seeing the likes of Mike Tyson and Che Guevara. Now, a past US President has made his anime debut as a new take on Barack Obama has entered the arena.

While this version of Obama doesn't share the same name as his real-life iteration, instead named Barack Ozma, he's not the first US President to appear in Baki's anime adaptation. Last season, Baki Hanma found himself going to prison thanks to purposefully kidnapped former President George W. Bush. In a hilarious turn of fate, Yujiro got in on the action and had the former President drive him, demonstrating just how powerful the "Ogre" is. Should the anime adaptation continue to follow along with the manga, there are few more political figures that are set to be a part of the Baki Universe.

Barack Hanma: Obama's Anime Debut

In the second season of Baki Hanma, Obama has a face-to-face meeting with Yujiro Hanma, as most U.S. Presidents have to think of the best way to approach the strongest being on Earth. In the anime, "Ozma" is voiced in the English Dub by voice actor Bill Butts. Surprisingly enough, the appearance of a real-life President is one of the tamer aspects of this wild fighting anime series.

Yes we can!!!

I am beyond honored to announce that I am President Obama (Ozma) in Baki!!

Seriously, growing up as a black kid and seeing someone who looks like me become president was incredibly inspiring!

(Literally thanks @BarackObama)

Big thanks to @AtlasTalent & Studiopolis! pic.twitter.com/8ZWYvTYefB — Bill Butts (@billdozer777) July 26, 2023

Baki Hanma's second season is set to be split into two separate arcs, with the first releasing thirteen episodes that can be streamed now. Focusing on Baki and company fighting against the Neanderthal known as Pickle, the second half is set to arrive next month as the long-awaited rematch between Baki and his father will take place. While not confirmed for a third season by Netflix as of yet, the series has more than enough manga chapters to warrant a comeback.

What did you think of Obama's first anime appearance? What is your favorite fight from the Baki The Grappler franchise so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Baki The Grappler.