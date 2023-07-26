Baki Hanma Season 2 is Now on Netflix

Baki Hanma's brutal adventures are some of the wildest in anime history, but his latest season might put everything to bed in terms of how unbelievable the battles are. Baki Hanma Season 2 has introduced a new terrifying power in the fighting universe in the hilariously named Pickle, a caveman unearthed from a chunk of ice. Gaining the attention of the fighters in Baki's hemisphere, the second season has hit Netflix to cover the fight against the prehistoric brawler.

Baki The Grappler as a series first began in 1991 by creator Keisuke Itagaki. The mangaka has stuck with Baki Hanma through thick and thin since that time, weaving quite a few chapters as the son of the Ogre continues to try to get stronger in an attempt to take down his father, Yujiro. Should the anime series aim to adapt all the manga chapters, it would take quite a few seasons, and years, for TMS to bring to life Baki's journey. With the new season, fans will have the opportunity to check out thirteen episodes following the "Pickle War" seeing Baki and his friends taking turns in attempting to take down the Neanderthal. On August 24th, the second half of this new season will focus on Baki and Yujiro's long-awaited rematch in "The Father Vs Son Saga".

Baki Hanma's Round Two

Baki Hanma released a batch of images from the latest season, focusing on the series star alongside Pickle. While Pickle has been frozen in ice for millions of years, that hasn't stopped him from being a force to be reckoned with, as both the heroes and villains will find out in this second season. Rest assured, Baki will have the biggest fight of his life so far in taking on Pickle.

A man who lived and fought with dinosaurs millions of years ago is let loose in the modern world...how will Baki and his fellow fighters react? #BakiHanma Season 2 The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga is now streaming on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/pXPtF9yAju — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 26, 2023

Presently, Netflix has yet to confirm whether Baki Hanma will net a third season, though the franchise has plenty of stories that have yet to be adapted to the small screen. The Baki franchise has become well-known for its wilder aspects which can often rival the likes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and this continues in this recent season. In terms of Baki The Grappler's manga, while Itagaki has brought the latest arc to an end, the franchise is showing no signs of stopping any time soon.

Will you be binging the latest season of Baki Hanma this week? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Baki The Grappler.