Baki Hanma's Wildest Prehistoric Pickle Moments

Baki Hanma's second season is preparing to see the titular character finally having the long-awaited rematch with his father, Yujiro "The Ogre" Hanma. Billed as the strongest being walking the Earth, Yujiro has never come close to being defeated in the series to date, meaning that Baki is going to have to pull off a miracle in taking his dear old dad down. Earlier this summer, we witnessed Baki and his friends taking on the caveman Pickle, which once again offered some of the most unbelievable moments in anime history. The next arc of Baki Hanma's second season will arrive on Netflix on August 24th, and while a third season has yet to be confirmed, fans can pick up the manga that has been running for decades from creator Keisuke Itagaki. Recently, Itagaki took the opportunity to bring the latest arc to a close as Baki was struggling against the man who helped to create the sport of sumo. Even after so many years, the mangaka who created Baki and Yujiro Hanma has shown no signs of slowing down any time soon. What was your favorite moment of Baki Hanma's prehistoric arc? What are your predictions for the upcoming Father/Son War? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVCOmedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Baki The Grappler.

Jack Hanma was introduced in Baki The Grappler as a competitor to Baki, with his status as the son of Yujiro Hanma revealed in quite the shocking moment. Using wild amounts of steroids and even surgery to make his body stronger for fighting purposes, Jack couldn't resist returning to the latest series in an attempt to defeat the caveman Pickle. With Jack believing that his jaw and "biting power" could surpass Pickle's, the two enter a fight that looks more like kissing than waging a war.

President Obama Creates a Peace Treaty With The Ogre Yes we can!!!

I am beyond honored to announce that I am President Obama (Ozma) in Baki!!

Seriously, growing up as a black kid and seeing someone who looks like me become president was incredibly inspiring!

(Literally thanks @BarackObama)

In the final episode of the "Pickle Saga", none other than President Barack Obama appears to strike a deal with Yujiro Hanma to make sure there is peace between the strongest man on Earth and the United States of America. So far, the series has focused on some major political figures such as George W. Bush, and even saw Che Guevara as a muscle-bound fighter during the Prison Arc. In the manga, there are more politicians who are set to appear in the future of the anime adaptation that will blow fans' minds.

Yujiro Breaks Glass By Walking Through It Rather than simply walking through an open door, Yujiro Hanma takes the opportunity to simply walk through reinforced glass. Not even taking the opportunity to punch or kick the barrier, the Ogre is so powerful that he merely needs to step toward Pickle for the glass to shatter. Baki The Grappler has never been shy about showing its character perform some ridiculous feats, but Yujiro might take the cake when it comes to moves like this.

Pickle Eats His Opponents (Photo: TMS Entertainment) Pickle the Caveman might have a ridiculous name, but his power is anything but. Surviving in the pre-historic era by battling T-Rexs and other dinosaurs, the fighter would only eat that which he defeated in battle, which is a tendency he brings into the modern era. With the likes of Retsu, Katsumi Orochi, and Jack Hanma, Pickle takes their leg, arm, and face respectively to feed his appetite while also sobbing for his downed opponents. Pickle permanently cripples some of Baki's biggest characters in some unbelievable scenes.

Katsumi Orochi's "Whip" Attack (Photo: TMS Entertainment) The son of Doppo has spent his time attempting to surpass his father, with Katsumi Orochi deciding to test out his strength against Pickle, regardless of the cost. In attempting to master Kung-Fu, Orochi discovers a way to move his limbs at mach speed, which has an unexpected consequence that is so absolutely horrific, we can't show it here. While the strike is enough to down Pickle for a short amount of time, it removes the skin and muscles from Orochi's arm. Unfortunately, the attack doesn't net Doppo's offspring a victory and his arm is eaten by Pickle as a result.

Baki Creates a Martial Art Modeled From Dinosaurs in a Few Minutes (Photo: TMS Entertainment) The final fight of Baki Hanma's Pickle Arc sees the prehistoric brawler taking on Baki Hanma in the middle of the squared circle. Realizing that this is an opponent the likes of which he has never faced before, the son of the Ogre takes the opportunity to create a new martial art that is patterned from the dinosaurs themselves. Not only does it elicit the strength of the Triceratops, T-Rex, and others, it eventually smashes them all together as Baki comes closer than anyone to defeating the caveman.

Pickle's Night on The Town Pickle baki Hanma 2nd season 😈😈 pic.twitter.com/rDR4nVYZx4 — ANIME)BOLG (@ytbaruib60) August 12, 2023 No one throughout the latest season of Baki Hanma could control Pickle, with the prehistoric caveman deciding to check out civilization for himself. Killing a man to steal his clothes, the giant brawler sticks out like a sore thumb, proceeding to survive getting hit by a truck and deciding to attack it as if it were a dinosaur. Ironically enough, there was meat in the back of said vehicle, meaning that Pickle could feast upon what he thought was a fresh kill and eventually return to the ring to satiate his desire for combat.