Barbie: BTS Star Jimin Inherits Ken's Guitar From Ryan Gosling

Barbie is here, and the whole world is obsessed with Mattel's most famous franchise. Margot Robbie has taken over social media with her take on the world's most famous doll, but Ryan Gosling's Ken cannot be overlooked. The actor has gone viral as of late for his so-called Kenergy, and now it seems one of the stars of BTS has adopted that motto.

After all, Park Jimin has been gifted one of Ken's most prized possessions. The singer took to social media today to post a photo with Gosling's guitar from Barbie, and Jimin seems to be as in love with Ken as we all are.

🐥 Thanks for having my outfit in #BarbieTheMovie! You rocked it, Ken 🎸



"Thanks for wearing my outfit in Barbie. You rocked it, Ken," Jimin shared on Instagram. "Congrats on your big release, my fans are excited to see your movie, so thank you so much. I can see you look great in my outfit!"

For those curious about the whole BTS x Barbie situation, it all goes back to Jimin and one of his most famous outfits. In a past music video, Jimin went viral with K-pop fans for wearing a black Western suit with white fringe and floral embroidery. Gosling wears this exact same outfit in Barbie to make his Western Ken outfit come to life. When BTS fans noticed this overlap, Gosling was told all about his BTS homage, and he went viral after promising to gift Jimin his Ken guitar.

"I noticed that your Permission to Dance outfit was the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie," Gosling shared. "I have to give it to you, you wore it first. You definitely wore it best."

"And there's an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken's style, you have to give them your most prized possession. I hope you'll accept Ken's guitar as my humble offering. Besides, Ken doesn't really play anyways so it'll be much better in your hands."

Obviously, Jimin and Gosling are now part of a Barbie bro code, and fans are loving the unexpected mash up. As for Barbie, well – there is no need to worry about the movie's fate. The film premiered this past weekend along with Oppenheimer across the globe, and their opening box office totals are smashing records left and right. So if you have yet to see Barbie, you better nab a ticket ASAP!

