Even Quentin Tarantino Saw the Barbenheimer Double Feature on Opening Weekend

Barbenheimer cannot be stopped! Barbie and Oppenheimer were both released in theaters this weekend and thanks to so many moviegoers booking double features, this was the most successful weekend at the box office since the pandemic began. Oppenheimer opened with a strong $174 million globally, making it the highest opening ever for a biopic. However, it was Barbie that won the top spot at the box office this weekend. The Greta Gerwig film earned $337 million worldwide, making it the highest opening weekend for a film directed by a woman. Many movie fans went out for the Barbenheimer double, including award-winning writer/director, Quentin Tarantino.

Tarantino's podcast, The Video Archives, confirmed on Twitter that Tarantino and his co-host, Roger Avery, went to see Oppenheimer and Barbie over the weekend. "Yes our boys were out last night doing what they love to do the most together, seeing movies," the pod account wrote. Avery also posted about the experience, writing, "The Barbie showing in Westwood last night had such an amazing audience, literally cheering the movie. Many of them were larping. I haven't seen that in a while, and it was awesome." You can check out the tweets below:

Yes our boys were out last night doing what they love to do the most together, seeing movies 🫡 https://t.co/9IbsJtjA3G — The Video Archives Podcast (@VideoArchives) July 23, 2023

The Barbie showing in Westwood last night had such an amazing audience, literally cheering the movie. Many of them were larping. I haven't seen that in a while, and it was awesome. https://t.co/hh44GY0JBd — Roger Avary (@AVARY) July 23, 2023

Tom Cruise Supporting Summer Movies:

When it comes to seeing movies on the big screen, no one advocates for movie theaters more than Tom Cruise. The star made a big deal about Tenet when theaters re-opened during the pandemic, and he recently gushed over The Flash. While The Flash has done surprisingly poorly at the box office there are some other big movies out this summer. In honor of the big releases, Cruise recently took to social media to encourage fans to check out the films.

"This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie," Cruise wrote on Twitter.

The actor's post even prompted a lovely response from Barbie director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie.

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

Who Stars in Oppenheimer?

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.

