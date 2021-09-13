DC Teases New Batman Anime Crossover

Batman might hail from the DC Universe, but he is no stranger to taking on crossovers. From Captain America to Scooby-Doo, the caped crusader will follow a lead just about anywhere. And now, a new teaser is hinting at Batman’s next wild cameo overseas.

As it turns out, the folks at Square Enix have plans to bring Batman into a new world. A teaser was shared by the team at SINoALICE, and it was there fans learned the mobile app is adding a slew of DC Comics heroes for gamers.

Little is known about the crossover at this point, but it will be announced in full starting September 16. The collaboration will feature Batman as we all expected, but he will not be alone. Harley Quinn, Batman, and the Joker also seem to be part of the ordeal. And of course, some original characters from SINoALICE will get DC Comics makeovers along the way.

If you are not familiar with SINoALICE, the franchise made its debut in June 2017. The game hit up Japan on iOS and Android un Der Square Enix’s watch. The game has since gone global with Pokelabo, and the game was directed by Yoko Taro of NieR fame. SINoALICE is set in a strange world called the Library, and characters from various stories are eager to find their authors to extend their arcs. The story follows characters as they defeat story-eating monsters on their search mission, but in order to find their authors, characters will have to kill one another in a bid for power.

Now, it seems Batman is ready to join in as a new character. Fans are sure the hero will be a fun addition to the game, so Batman’s arrival cannot come soon enough. And if he happens to join the SINoALICE manga, we won’t mind. The manga has been a hit with fans, and DC Comics has dipped its toes into manga series before!

What do you think of this upcoming Batman mash-up? Will you check out SINoALICE if given the chance?