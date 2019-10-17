Beastars Opening Sequence Shocks Fans With Ending

Beastars is already an odd premise for an anime, following anthropomorphic characters that truly live up to a world of “predators and prey”. The franchise, which acts as something of a dark version of Disney’s Zootopia, follows a wolf and rabbit attending a school dubbed Cherryton Academy. When a classmate is horrifically murdered, the school attempts to solve the mystery while attempting to discover if their animalistic natures truly are getting the best of them. While the series has debuted in Japan, fans are left amazed at the ridiculous stop motion animation opening theme for the anime.

Twitter User ShaKing807 shared the opening introduction for Beastars, which manages to use stop motion animation to paint a ludicrous picture that starts off dark but somehow ends with a dance number as both predator and prey frollick in the sunlight:

Beastars OP absolutely killing the game in pure creativity and innovative presentation. 10/10. pic.twitter.com/cc30hdQBf3 — Beast⭐️Shas (@ShaKing807) October 16, 2019

Fans are left scratching their heads at the hilarious scene, that takes a U-Turn from terrifying to ludicrous, with the rabbit and wolf deciding to dance after nearly killing one another. While Beastars itself as an anime already sets up a unique premise, its opening theme, if nothing else, just helps in showing off how against the grain the anime is when compared to other releases during this fall anime season.

One funny easter egg for the series is that Paru Itagaki, the creator of the anthropomorphic series, happens to be the daughter of another anime creator, Keisuke Itagaki. Keisuke is responsible for one of the hardest hitting anime series around: Baki The Grappler. Though the two franchises are fairly different, it’s clear that the creation of anime and manga runs in the family!

Beastars was originally created by Paru Itagaki for Akita Shonen’s Weekly Shonen Champion in 2016, and has run for 14 volumes so far. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and they describe it as such, “Instead of Jocks and Nerds, the Students Are Divided into Predators and Prey. One night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student is brutally murdered. Among the members of the Drama Club, the herbivores’ suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Wolf Legoshi. But he wouldn’t hurt a fly. Or would he? Will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?”