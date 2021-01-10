Japan's Most Famous Cosplayer Takes on NSFW Beastars Look

✖

Japan's most famous cosplayer has taken on a rather NSFW look from Beastars! Paru Itagaki's Beastars might have ended its original run in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion magazine last year, but the franchise is still going strong as series creator Itagaki has launched a new series branching off of the original series, Beast Complex. This new series has officially begun with the newest issue of Weekly Shonen Champion magazine, and Akita Shoten has tapped Japan's most famous cosplayer, Enako, to help celebrate the new series and the second season of Beastars launching in Japan.

As Enako revealed to fans on Twitter, she not only graces the cover of the newest issue but also gets a full page spread featuring a look that she had requested herself. Rather than take on any of the conventional characters you might have expected from Beastars, Enako went a completely different route and highlighted a rather small moment for some NSFW cosplay. You can find it below:

Early on in Beastars' first season, Legoshi finds himself in a black market featuring all kinds of forbidden meat. As he talks about his current crush on his new rabbit friend, Haru, with a new ally, this new ally, Gohin, suggests that he fight off these urges with some "reading material" instead. This "reading material" is actually what Enako chose to recreate through cosplay, and goes to show how big of a fan of the series she really is that she honed in on such a small moment.

Beastars' second season is currently airing in Japan as part of the Winter 2021 wave of anime, but fans in other regions will have to wait until releases on Netflix some time this July. What do you think of Enako's take on Beastars? Who are your favorites from the series so far? What do you hope to see in the second season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!