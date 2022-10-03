Berserk Sparks Speculation With Mysterious New Countdown

Berserk has carved out a place for itself amongst manga's best series, and the franchise is thriving all these years after its debut. Guts has captivated millions with his journey regardless of its gore or trauma. Of course, anime lovers have embraced Berserk on their own terms as the series has prompted a number of adaptations. And now, the fandom is buzzing following the arrival of a mysterious countdown.

The whole thing got started when Berserk's official website for The Golden Age – Memorial Edition posted a new page. It was there a mysterious countdown was shared, and the clock is ticking down to December 11th. At this time, there is no word on what the countdown is about, but fans are all too happy to speculate.

After all, it is hardly a secret that fans have been begging for another Berserk anime for years. Its Golden Age Arc film trilogy was met with high praise when it launched in 2012. However, the same cannot be said for its 2016 TV anime. The show, which adapted the Conviction arc, was met with mixed reviews at best. And when season two dropped in 2017, things didn't go over any better.

READ MORE: Berserk Announces Plan to Open a Special Cafe | Berserk: The Memorial Edition Poster Released

Now, it has been five years since Berserk put out any new anime, and fans are desperate for another adaptation. They would go to see a series move beyond the Golden Age arc and adapt more recent parts of Guts' journey. Of course, fans also want this project handled by a studio that's capable of bringing Berserk to life in detail. So for now, netizens are hoping an anime announcement is what's awaiting them at the end of this countdown.

What do you make of this mysterious countdown? Do you have an idea of what might be on the horizon for Berserk? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.