Berserk: The Memorial Edition Poster Released

Berserk will return this October, adding to the anime heavyweights that are making for quite the packed fall season. While this new series won't be an entirely new take on Guts and the Band of the Hawk, the Memorial Edition will cut up footage from the film trilogy released in the 2010s and also share never-before-seen deleted footage from the movies. Now, a new poster has been released giving us new takes on Guts, Casca, Griffith, Skull Knight, and Nosferatu Zodd.

The anime franchise that spawned from the mind of creator Kentaro Miura has had quite the controversial history when it comes to its anime adaptations, though most fans will agree that the movie trilogy covering most of the Golden Age Arc is a fantastic take on the Band of the Hawk. When Miura died last year, the anime world mourned his passing, with many believing that the story of Berserk had come to an end. Luckily for fans, writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga have taken the reins of the manga, looking to bring Miura's legendary series to an end by using notes and discussions with the mangaka to help in closing out Guts' long and tragic tale.

Berserk revealed the new poster for the upcoming Millennium Edition, which many Band of the Hawks fans are hoping will potentially be the springboard for a new anime adaptation to be released in the future, as there are still large amounts of the manga that have yet to be brought to the small screen:

In the latest chapters of Berserk, released by friends of creator Kentaro Miura, Guts and his current friends ran into quite the tricky situation as Griffith and his hordes have invaded Elfhelm and managed to capture Casca in the process. While fans of the dark franchise haven't been given an idea of how many chapters remain before Guts' tale comes to an end, the series has been running since the 1980s and has earned a conclusion to the Band of the Hawk.

