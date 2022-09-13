Berserk to Open Cafe in Japan

Berserk has explored wild territory throughout the Band of the Hawk's lives, but now, the dark franchise created by Kentaro Miura is preparing to dive into a landscape that it never had before, its own cafe. Anime cafes are nothing new in Japan, with franchises such as Mobile Suit: Gundam, Dragon Ball, Tokyo Ghoul, Pokemon, and One Piece being only a few examples of beloved anime opening establishments in the past. Later this year, the dark epic will be swinging the doors wide open for an establishment featuring food and drink from Midland.

Berserk currently doesn't have a new anime adaptation in the works, as far as we know, but the dark franchise is returning to the airwaves this October in Japan thanks to Berserk: Memorial Edition. Rather than creating an entirely new series, the upcoming show will re-cut and re-edit footage from the trilogy of films that examined the Golden Age Arc. To sweeten the pot on this footage, the Memorial Edition will include never before seen footage, granting viewers more of an incentive to revisit the story that introduced us once again to the likes of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the terrifying Apostles led by the Godhand.

The Berserk Cafe opened a new Twitter Account to promote the dark eatery that will be swinging open its doors beginning on October 7th and will allow patrons to buy items based on the story of the Band of the Hawk until the cafe closes on November 20th later this fall:

As Berserk fans, and anime fans in general, know, the creator, Kentaro Miura, tragically passed away last year, with many believing that the story of Guts would remain unfinished. Luckily, friends of Miura, Kouji Mori, and the artists at Studio Gaga have taken the opportunity to continue Berserk thanks to notes and discussions that gave them an understanding of how the journey of the Band of the Hawk would come to an end. With the latest chapters seeing Elfhelm go through some serious changes, the manga is ramping up the action and the despair.

Would you love to see a Berserk cafe open its doors in North America? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.