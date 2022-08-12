New Berserk Chapter Engulfs Elfheim

The latest chapter of Berserk has big ramifications for the remaining members of the Band of the Hawk. Following Kentaro Miura's passing, friends of the deceased mangaka took the opportunity to continue the manga as writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga continue to release new chapters. With Chapter 368 being released by Young Animal, it would seem that Elfheim is in dire straits as Guts and his friends continue to grapple with the return of Griffith and the new prisoner that he has taken.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Berserk's manga, Chapter 368, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

Some of the last chapters that were released for Berserk prior to Miura's passing involved the Moonlight Boy returning to visit Guts and Casca, but unfortunately, the pair discovered far too late that the young being was in fact Griffith, or at the very least a part of the White Hawk. With Griffith joined by Nosferatu Zodd, a new evil encroaches on the mystical locale known as Elfheim, with the heroes now having to worry about a sea of darkness that is swallowing everything in its path.

Luckily for those heroes who aren't Guts or Casca, including the likes of Farnese and Isidro, help arrives in the nick of time from the mysterious Skull Knight, who is able to hold the forces at bay. The sea of gelatinous demonic forces may seem familiar to those who have been following Berserk throughout the years, as a similar threat had appeared during the Conviction Arc, which saw the resurrection of Griffith to the human world.

Guts hardly seems to notice the encroaching sea of blackness by his feet, instead reaching for Casca as she is flown away by both Griffith and Nosferatu Zodd. This couldn't have happened at a worse time as Casca has recently regained her sanity thanks to Elfheim and has yet to have a real heart-to-heart talk with the Black Swordsman in recent chapters.

What did you think of the latest chapter of Berserk? How do you feel Mori and Gaga are able to hold up in comparison to Kentaro Miura's past work? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.