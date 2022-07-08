Berserk's Latest Chapter Re-Ignites Fans' Hatred For Griffith
The latest chapter of Berserk has arrived, with creators Koji Mori and the artists of Studio Gaga taking over writing and artistic duties for the dark manga following the tragic passing of Kentaro Miura. With Guts and his friends attempting to come to grips with the true identity of the Moonlight Boy and Griffith invading the land of Elheim, fans of the Band of the Hawk have been sharing their absolute hatred for the White Hawk. Griffith has always been one of the most despicable characters in anime, but the current member of the Godhand might have taken things to a new level.
For those who might not be familiar with why Griffith is so hated, it's thanks to his journey with Guts, Casca, and the other members of the Band of the Hawk. Working to rule a kingdom of his own, the man known as the White Hawk was offered an opportunity that he felt was too good to pass up. A demonic quartet of all-powerful beings known as the Godhand offered Griffith the opportunity to not just gain his kingdom, but also receive god-like power if he were to sacrifice all of his friends in the process. Griffith accepted, leaving only Guts and Casca alive while the world descended into more of a supernatural state.
The latest chapter ends with Griffith capturing Casca, proving that the former leader of the Band of the Hawk knows precisely how to get under the skin of fans.
Is your hatred for Griffith as hot as the sun?
He Can't Keep Getting Away With This
Literally all of us at Griffith after #berserk367: pic.twitter.com/1POhsNk3cg— Berserk Brainrot atm (CW: Anime Roulette lol) (@BigFrank321) July 7, 2022
Leave Casca Alone
// berserk 367 leaks— neda (@casclvr) July 5, 2022
that casca and griffith panel is killing me stay away from her... pic.twitter.com/cHAlKWrgEf
Disrespect
// berserk 367— neda (@casclvr) July 7, 2022
guts just looking griffith taking casca away... pic.twitter.com/deIeIotGhI
The Hatred Is Real
New berserk chapter reminded me why I hate Griffith so fucking much pic.twitter.com/xDUwwtAjHD— Chilly (@ChillyEatsDog) July 8, 2022
GRIFFIITHHH
oh shit griffith is trending and new berserk chapter
wonder what griffith did-
GRIFFFIIIIIIIITHHHHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/NQ2yVlqOjF— nazuru smith 🌙 (@zomnixx) July 7, 2022
A Perfect Lead Up To The End
Griffith stealing Casca away is the ultimate way to lead into the final arc, oh my god,, what a nightmare
I can feel the loss of Miura's pen more this chapter, and I'm still waiting to see whether Mori can emulate the writing#Berserk#Berserk367#ThankYouMiura#ThankYouMori pic.twitter.com/gX1XutiANG— Manga Charge CR: Slam Dunk (@MangaCharge) July 7, 2022
Broken
Just read Berserk CHP.367, I am a broken man.
The new chapter is so....worrying.
Spoilers:— drugsgunshentai 𒉭 (@theweirdartdude) July 6, 2022
Everything is going to shit and GRIFFITH HAS CASCA?!!!! Nah bro she can't catch a break, Imma die if he takes her away right after Guts JUST got her back.
We Feel You Guts
Chapter 367 of berserk………………I hate Griffith. Any Griffith stans we have to fight 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/eClMIxNHze— Jamzzz (@ShinJamz) July 7, 2022