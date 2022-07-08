Berserk's Latest Chapter Re-Ignites Fans' Hatred For Griffith

The latest chapter of Berserk has arrived, with creators Koji Mori and the artists of Studio Gaga taking over writing and artistic duties for the dark manga following the tragic passing of Kentaro Miura. With Guts and his friends attempting to come to grips with the true identity of the Moonlight Boy and Griffith invading the land of Elheim, fans of the Band of the Hawk have been sharing their absolute hatred for the White Hawk. Griffith has always been one of the most despicable characters in anime, but the current member of the Godhand might have taken things to a new level.

For those who might not be familiar with why Griffith is so hated, it's thanks to his journey with Guts, Casca, and the other members of the Band of the Hawk. Working to rule a kingdom of his own, the man known as the White Hawk was offered an opportunity that he felt was too good to pass up. A demonic quartet of all-powerful beings known as the Godhand offered Griffith the opportunity to not just gain his kingdom, but also receive god-like power if he were to sacrifice all of his friends in the process. Griffith accepted, leaving only Guts and Casca alive while the world descended into more of a supernatural state.

The latest chapter ends with Griffith capturing Casca, proving that the former leader of the Band of the Hawk knows precisely how to get under the skin of fans.

