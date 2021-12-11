Blasphemous Pays Homage To Berserk’s Creator With New Easter Egg

Blasphemous is one of the darkest, most brutal games released in recent years, with Team17 placing players into the shoes of the Penitent One as he carves his way through grotesque monstrosities in search of atonement. Based on the setting of this game, it’s no surprise to see that Kentaro Miura’s Berserk has made an appearance with a specific game item being tailored to pay tribute to the deceased mangaka that had a major influence on the world of pop culture.

Blasphemous first hit numerous gaming consoles in 2019, telling a dark and bloody story of a warrior priest that is searching for atonement while carving his way through some horrifying creatures that happen to impede his path. Certainly attempting to top Berserk in terms of its dark story, Blasphemous is a fan-favorite entry in the genre known as “Metroidvania,” The Penitent One, aka the protagonist of the game, has plenty of moves up his sleeve similar to those of a certain Black Swordsman.

Reddit User Cherry-Pez found the game item in Blasphemous that is titled, “Crimson Heart of a Miura,” which is a reference to the deceased mangaka who is considered to be one of the best in the field thanks to his gorgeous and dark art that arose from Berserk:

In our review of Blasphemous, we noted the atmosphere and mechanics of the game that made it a worthy entry into the list of games that populate the medium:

“The term “Metroidvania” gets thrown around a lot, with a number of games these days deciding to incorporate the environments that were perfected with the likes of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and the original Metroid series. Blasphemous manages to take on this style of gaming with impeccable controls and a solid move set for your “Penitent One” to take into battle. Armed with your trusty sword, which can be upgraded to deliver more bone-crunching moves as you progress through the several nightmare-scapes found in the game’s 15-20 hour run time, you are given all the tools you need to set your own path in this expansive world, with numerous routes to take to achieve your ultimate goal.”

