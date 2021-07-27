Berserk's Future Is "Undecided"

✖

Earlier this year, the anime community lost a giant when the creator of Berserk, Kentaro Miura, passed and since then, fans have wondered if the series will continue or if Miura's final chapter of the manga would act as its last. The publishers of the manga series following Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the Band of the Hawk, Young Animal, shared a surprising update in that the future of Berserk is currently undecided, leaving many fans wondering if we will see an ending to the dark manga story that has been running since 1989.

In the last chapter of Berserk, Kentaro Miura might not have ended with a bang or a giant fight scene, but the most recent installment did do a worthy job of giving readers finality when it came to some of their favorite characters. Guts didn't pick up his sword in Chapter 363, but he was able to get some peace in thinking about how he might be able to put war behind him and also enjoy the fact that the love of his life Casca. In recent chapters, Casca's mind has been returned following the devastating effects of the Eclipse but there were surely still some ghosts that needed to be put to bed and it seemed as if a happy ending was not something that Guts and Casca would ever truly be able to achieve.

(Photo: Young Animal)

In a recent update on social media, Young Animal said the following about the future of Berserk, not confirming one way or the other as to whether or not the series would end with Miura's final chapter or if his assistants' would potentially end the story of the Band of the Hawk:

"We are sorry, but the future of Berserk is currently undecided. We will inform you in Young Animal Magazine as soon as it is decided so please wait for that. Thank you very much."

On the anime front, there have been no rumors of the dark series returning to the small screen following the latest interpretation that arrived for two seasons in 2016, but considering the fans' love of the franchise, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if the Black Swordsman returns to animation in the future.

Do you want to see Berserk continue without Miura? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.

Via Young Animal