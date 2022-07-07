Berserk Announces First Break Post-Comeback

Last year, the anime community mourned the loss of creator Kentaro Miura, who had made a name for himself with his dark anime franchise known as Berserk. With the series following Guts, Casca, Griffith, and the Band of the Hawk in a world that is perhaps one of the darkest and most depressing in the world of anime, friends of Miura, Koji Mori and Studio Gaga, have continued the series in honor of their deceased friend. With three new chapters having arrived this summer, it seems as though fans will have to wait a little longer for Chapter 368.

In the latest chapters of Berserk, the installments that aren't written and drawn by Miura, readers see Griffith arrive in the land of Elfheim and bringing one of his strongest servants with him in Nosferatu Zodd. With Guts attempting to once again get revenge against his former best friend, swinging the Dragon Sword at his head to no avail, the latest chapter gives us quite the cliffhanger with Griffith picking up Casca and seemingly taking her away. With Casca's memories and personality coming back to her as a result of the magic of Elfheim, it will be interesting to see what she now thinks of Griffith following the events of the horrific Eclipse.

In a recent update, Young Animal, the publishers of the series, made an update that Berserk would be releasing its next chapter on August 12th, pushing it back one week from its monthly release schedule under the new creators in Mori and Gaga, as they work to honor their departed friend.

At the moment, there is no news when it comes to Berserk returning with a new anime series, though later this year in Japan, the three feature-length films that retold the story of the Golden Age Arc will be hitting the small screen once again. Running with the name of "Berserk Memorial Edition", the movies could act as something of a barometer for interest in the anime, though we would imagine that we will eventually see Berserk return with a new series as there is still plenty of material from the manga that has yet to be brought to life.

