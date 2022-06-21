Berserk To Return To Television This Year

Berserk is set to return later this month with new chapters that will be created by Kentaro Miura's dear friend, Kouji Mori, and the beloved mangaka's assistants in Studio Gaga, and to help celebrate, it seems that the anime will be making a comeback this year as well. Though the story of Guts and the Band of the Hawk has been told a few times in the past, fans might be interested to see which version of the dark anime epic will be making a comeback and the details surrounding this new "Memorial Edition" of the series.

The three movies of the Berserk franchise, Berserk: The Golden Age Arc 1 – The Egg of the King, Berserk: The Golden Age Arc 2 – The Battle for Doldrey, and Berserk: The Golden Age Arc 3 – The Advent, were first released in theaters in 2012, with the first two films arriving that year and the final film of the trilogy arriving in 2013. Retelling the story of the Golden Age Arc, which was also the focus of the first Berserk anime series released in the 1990s, Studio 4C used a combination of traditional two-dimensional animation and 3-D to help retell the earlier days of Guts and his journey with the Band of the Hawk before Griffith helped take things on a much darker path.

The upcoming return of Berserk released a new trailer for its airing on Japanese television later this year, with the three movies produced by Studio 4C being the prime focus of this comeback that will help in celebrating the return of the manga that will continue the journey of Guts and his friends within the dark world of Kentaro Miura:

As it stands, no plans have been revealed when it comes to a new anime series, and/or movies, taking fans back into the world of the Band of the Hawk, though there certainly is plenty of material that has yet to be brought into the medium of animation. Though Kentaro Miura may have passed, it's clear that Mori and Studio Gaga are seeking to honor their departed friend by completing the story of Berserk.

Via Comic Natalie