Anime Fans Rank the Kisses That Made Their Hearts Race Hardest

In the world of anime, you can find all sorts of romances. From high-school crushes to steady marriages, every stage of love is represented by the industry if you know where to look. Of course, some couples are more popular than others, and netizens still get chills when their favorite ships come together for a kiss.

Now, it seems fans are sounding off on which anime kisses are the best, and the competition became pretty fierce. The website AnimeAnime held a poll recently and asked fans to rank which anime kisses are their favorite to celebrate Japan's own Kiss Day. Nearly 300 fans shared their feelings for the poll, and as you can see below, some curious kisses made the cut. So if you want to see which smooches landed in the top ten, you can find them (and some spoilers) below!

What do you make of the list below? Did your favorite anime kiss make the cut or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – Crunchyroll