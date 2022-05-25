Anime Fans Rank the Kisses That Made Their Hearts Race Hardest

By Megan Peters

In the world of anime, you can find all sorts of romances. From high-school crushes to steady marriages, every stage of love is represented by the industry if you know where to look. Of course, some couples are more popular than others, and netizens still get chills when their favorite ships come together for a kiss.

Now, it seems fans are sounding off on which anime kisses are the best, and the competition became pretty fierce. The website AnimeAnime held a poll recently and asked fans to rank which anime kisses are their favorite to celebrate Japan's own Kiss Day. Nearly 300 fans shared their feelings for the poll, and as you can see below, some curious kisses made the cut. So if you want to see which smooches landed in the top ten, you can find them (and some spoilers) below!

Haruhi and Kyon - The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

Coco and Nozomi - Precure 5 GoGo

Subaru and Emilia - Re:Zero

Inuyasha and Kikyo - Inuyasha

Sasaki and Miyano Finally Confess - Sasaki and Miyano

Kyo and Tohru Kiss at Last - Fruits Basket

Ash and Serena Kiss Farewell - Pokemon

Nagisa Saves Kayano with a Kiss - Assassination Classroom

Kirito and Asuna Reunion Kiss - Sword Art Online

Shinichi and Ran's First Kiss - Detective Conan

