Fruits Basket Prelude Releases Adorable New Trailer

If you are a fan of rom-coms and anime, there is no way Fruits Basket has escaped your radar. The series is still considered a hit by many, and TMS Entertainment even resurrected the story for a reboot which ended last summer. Now, a movie is ready to join the picture, and we’ve got a new trailer for Fruits Basket Prelude at last!

As you can see below, Fruits Basket Prelude put out a new trailer to kick off the new year. The cute reel showcases Tohru’s mom and dad during their years in high school and early adulthood. The spirited pair are absolutely precious in this reel, and Fruits Basket‘s prequel looks like it will be as romantic as the main series.

https://twitter.com/animetv_jp/status/1483364605703462917?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

For those curious, this movie is set to debut in February 2022, so the clock is ticking on its debut. At this time, we have no information on when the movie will make its way stateside. But given how beloved Fruits Basket is, fans are really hoping its release comes sooner rather than later.

Now, if you need to catch up on Fruits Basket, the 2019 reboot is airing in full right now. You can stream the series over on Funimation and Crunchyroll if you’d like. And for those needing more info on the series, you can find its official synopsis below:

“Tohru Honda thought her life was headed for misfortune when a family tragedy left her living in a tent. When her small home is discovered by the mysterious Soma clan, she suddenly finds herself living with Yuki, Kyo, and Shigure Soma. But she quickly learns their family has a bizarre secret of their own: when hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of the Zodiac!”

