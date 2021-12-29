Each year, anime finds its niche growing bigger and bigger. The past year only proved as much as a slew of series made their way to television. From returning favorites to vibrant newcomers, the anime industry has grown bounds in the last five years. Of course, only the best TV series go down in history, and 2021 brought plenty of winners to pitch. But in the end, ComicBook.com has singled out its top pick for its Golden Issues Awards.

And the winner of the 2021 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Anime TV Series is…

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train arc.

In another win for Demon Slayer, the hit anime made its return to TV this year with a winner on its hands. After making history at the box office, the series decided to launch its second season with an adaptation of the Mugen Train arc in case any fans missed it. And for those who tuned in to the redo, they were left enthralled with a slower and emotional take on Rengoku’s finest hour.

The pacing of Demon Slayer‘s movie helped its action sequences pop, but the TV adaptation focused its attention elsewhere. This time, Rengoku shone the brightest, and it was all for the best. After all, the Flame Hashira is the heart of the Mugen Train arc, and season two spent more time with the hero. As such, the arc took on a more personal angle this go around, and Demon Slayer fans were left in tears thanks to its slow exploration.

If you have not checked out the television show’s take on the Mugen Train arc, Demon Slayer fans should take their shot. Season two has brought about a lovely blend of action and animation that sticks true to season one. And now, Tanjiro is dealing with an all-new arc that netizens believe will surpass the Mugen Train arc before long.

Congrats to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s Mugen Train arc on its Golden Issue Awards win!

