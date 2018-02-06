Asta Just Unlocked A New Power On ‘Black Clover’

Black Clover is nearing the end of the series’ second big arc, Dungeon Exploration, and with it comes a final challenge from the incredibly strong Mars of the Diamond Kingdom. He’s been brushing off the Clover Kingdom’s attacks, and has even survived a major onslaught from Asta’s magic cancelling sword.

But that was until Asta discovered a new power hidden within the dungeon, a new slimmer sword which allows him to match up his speed to his power. It even includes a few new tricks.

After Asta gets the better of Mars and is able to cut through Mars’ diamond golem, Asta and company think they’ve won the fight. Then they finally enter the treasure room of the dungeon and discover many fantastical magical items. Yuno finds a mysterious scroll that makes his grimoire glow, but before we find out what has happened, Mars breaks through the wall of the treasure room and surprises everyone.

Noelle tries to fight back, but she is injured badly. Mimosa stops to heal her, and Asta tries his best to protect the two but Mars is firing off magic faster than Asta can deflect. Wondering how he could possibly fight back, Nero leads Asta further into the dungeon and Asta discovers a new sword.

With this new slimmer sword, he’s able to deflect Mars’ speedier magics and it even comes with a boost of Noelle’s water magic to give him a projectile which manages to take Mars by surprise.

But before Asta can celebrate this mysterious new power, it’s revealed that he was struck by one of Mars’ magic blades and falls over. Fans can definitely expect to see more of this new sword as the Dungeon Exploration heads to its finale, however.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.