Black Clover Confirms a Movie Update Is on the Way

Black Clover has had some ups and downs this year, but these days, it seems the franchise is sitting atop Shonen Jump's empire. After all, the manga is back in full force, and it is putting serious work into Yuki Tabata's final act. Of course, fans are as eager as ever for an anime update, and Black Clover's movie should be the next project that brings Asta to the screen. And now, fans have been told a movie update is on the horizon.

The news comes from Black Clover's official PR page on Twitter as you can see below. Not long ago, the anime team posted a notice there confirming a movie update is coming within a week's time, so fans should be looking forward to it. And honestly? You don't have to ask them twice.

After all, Black Clover has kept all its movie details close to its chest since it was announced. Fans were first told about the project in March 2021, and they were later promised the movie would drop ion 2023. Since then, netizens haven't been told much of anything, so fans are not sure what the movie will be about. All we know is that Tabata is helping oversee the project, so the movie will likely be considered canon to Black Clover.

Of course, the wait for this movie has been made all the worse because of the Black Clover TV series. The show came to a close in February 2021 as Studio Pierrot caught up with Tabata's manga. The lack of updates has hit fans hard, and many are eager for Black Clover to return to television as many suspect it will once Tabata's manga ends. So if you haven't caught up on Black Clover by now, you have plenty to binge the show on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

