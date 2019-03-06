‘Black Clover’ Releases Dark New Promo Art

Black Clover‘s second season is going strong, and now it’s gearing up for a major Blu-ray and DVD release in Japan. Compiling some of the episodes from the Witches’ Forest arc from the series, the cover to the home video release gets to go dark as possible.

Showing off a fierce look at Asta’s Black Asta form, the next volume of the home release in Japan sets up for a big debut.

Volume six of the home video release is set to release April 26 in Japan, and the fierce poster highlights Asta’s huge transformation. Fans of the manga had been waiting for a long time to see the Black Asta form to make its way to the anime series, and this form was a huge part of the promotional push ahead of the second season.

This particular home video release covers Episodes 52-63 of the series which go from the start of the second season, right up to the end of the Witches’ Forest arc. Though there’s one or so episodes before it’s official end, this collection is full of Black Asta goodness.

Though fans have been split over the quality of this long running series, many fans were pleased with the official debut of this transformation. Asta going berserk, unleashing all sorts of anti-magic power, was met with wide praise for its wild animation in Episode 63 of the series. The series can produced great results when it can, and that huge moment was a great example of this.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

