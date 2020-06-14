Black Clover Reportedly Aiming for Summer Anime Comeback

It has been quite some time since Black Clover hit up fans with a brand-new episode, but that will change before too long. A new report has gone live which suggests Asta and his gang will return to TV very soon. The rumors say there is less than a month to go for Black Clover's comeback, and fans are understandably excited about the teaser.

The whole thing began when a user posted on Twitter to share their news. It was there the user Spytrue said Black Clover was slated to make a comeback in early July. In fact, it seems like July 7 would be the date.

This report has not been confirmed by Black Clovers team or studio. The group has been rather quiet when it comes to the COVID-19 outbreak and its ensuing dismantling of the anime sphere. Dozens of shows were canceled earlier this year due to the social gathering restrictions put on the public.

"Black Clover" TV anime will be back Starting July 7th — SPY! DECA-DENCE 🍉 (@Spytrue) June 14, 2020

Now, it seems like things are going smoothly enough to justify a July comeback if this rumor is correct. Spytrue is renowned for their ability to leak accurate details about a show prior to its return, so there is little doubt about the release. Now, the only question fans have is one regarding the show's arc. The anime is slated to begin a new storyline which the Black Clover manga overlooked. This training will be something of meditation for warriors, so here's to all of us hoping Asta has stayed in shape during his extended time off.

