Black Clover Fans are Sharing Some Hard Truths About the Anime

Black Clover's anime is one of the most divisive going on right now, and fans have gotten together to share some hard truths about the series. It's no secret that it continues to be one of the most popular action anime series running today, but it is also no secret that the anime had one of the worst first impressions of any of the major anime coming from the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The anime has markedly approved over the course of its 100 plus episodes, but that first impression already did that damage.

So fans have come together thanks to @TacoPanda123 on Twitter to discuss their honest opinions about both the manga and anime versions of Black Clover, and fans have used the opportunity to not only talk about what works about the series but also what does not work about the series so far.

