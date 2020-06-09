Black Clover Fans are Sharing Some Hard Truths About the Anime
Black Clover's anime is one of the most divisive going on right now, and fans have gotten together to share some hard truths about the series. It's no secret that it continues to be one of the most popular action anime series running today, but it is also no secret that the anime had one of the worst first impressions of any of the major anime coming from the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The anime has markedly approved over the course of its 100 plus episodes, but that first impression already did that damage.
So fans have come together thanks to @TacoPanda123 on Twitter to discuss their honest opinions about both the manga and anime versions of Black Clover, and fans have used the opportunity to not only talk about what works about the series but also what does not work about the series so far.
Honest opinions on Black Clover? pic.twitter.com/a2lPQwWUui— TacoPanda (CEO of Ruka Gang) (@TacoPanda123) June 7, 2020
It Started Off Rough, But Did Get Better!
Horrible start but it's got way better.— Jaws23#0458 (@0458Jaws23) June 7, 2020
Probably have the strongest ops in Shounen.
Asta's the Reason Why so Many Gave Up Early On...
Good. But Asta’s voice acting is... WHY IS HE YELLING ALL THE TIME?— Yukirondi (@Yukirondi) June 8, 2020
It Knows How to Use Those Shonen Tropes!
Pretty good show. Takes established tropes in the medium and executes them well. And the ops are banger.— The_Silent_Otaku (@TheSilentOtaku1) June 7, 2020
Those Are Noticeable Patterns, Though
BC life cycle: new power/ability/character introduced, 20 episode fight arc, 3 episode plot progress, repeat— κρυμμένο διπλός χρόνος 🇬🇷 (@swoofr) June 8, 2020
Look, that Power System is Non-Existent
Black Clover has one of the laziest and worst power systems in a shounen anime.
The fights are very uninteresting and not very creative on a writing standpoint.— Yuma-YGO 🎰 (@Sakuuda) June 7, 2020
Honestly, It's Hard to Argue Against This Too
Great manga bad adaptation— 🌸Moe🌸 (Mai's Husband) (@AnoMyron) June 8, 2020
Great Opening Themes Though!
Ahh. Opening fire but everything else is average— Ahh. Kingfishdinner (@ahhfishdinner) June 8, 2020
Great Points Here! Especially the Pacing Bit...
OVER HATED AF
Some of the best female characters in shounen
Great world-building and magic system
Likable characters in general
Great writing and twists
Good MC
This current arc is 🔥🔥🔥🐲✌️🏾
Banger OPs
If I had one flaw, I do think the pacing is a little fast. pic.twitter.com/T34qX0QFva— Adsila (@Dragontamerprod) June 8, 2020
