Black Clover Promo Unveils Its Previous Wizard Kings and Queens

Black Clover has been off the screen for some time now, but it will not be long before its magic returns. After all, the team at Studio Pierrot has been working hard on Astra's first movie, and things are shaping up for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. In fact, we just got our first look at the feature, and it showed fans former members of the Wizard Kings.

As you can see below, Black Clover released official stills of the characters for reference. Joining Julius and Lemiel, there are now four more kings to count in the Clover Kingdom. So if you want a full list of names, you can find the land's Wizard King compendium below:

1 – Lemiel

11 – Princia Funny Bunny

16 – Jester Garandros

20 – Edward Avalanche

27 – Conrad Leto

28 – Julius Novachrono

We were also given details on the actors voicing two of the new kings. It turns out Edward Avalanche will be voiced by Hochu Otsuka who fans will know for playing Jiraiya. And as for Princia, the queen will be voiced by Kurapika's own Miyuki Sawashiro.

Black Clover Movie Official Stills

Former Wizard Kings :

• Conrad Leto

• Edward Avalanche

• Princia Funny Bunny

• Jester Garandros pic.twitter.com/svcejWQSbb — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) December 17, 2022

Of course, fans are eager to learn more about these wizards and how they turned the Clover Kingdom into what we know of it today. And more importantly, we need to know how Asta and Yuno vibe with the legends. The two men are dead set on becoming the next Wizard King, after all. If the boys are going to join the pantheon one day, well – they should know a few things about the rulers who came before them, yeah?

Are you excited for Black Clover to drop its first movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.