Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Trailer Released

Black Clover has been steadily working on its big feature film debut, and now fans have gotten a cool new look at what to expect from Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King with a cool new trailer! When the TV anime run for Yuki Tabata's original series came to an end some time ago, it was announced that the franchise would then be branching out with its very first movie. But it wasn't until earlier this year that we actually got our first concrete look at the new project now in the works for a release next Spring.

Black Clover's anime will be continuing with a brand new movie that will feature an original story. Introducing some key members of the Clover Kingdom's past, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is going to be the first new anime offering from the franchise in quite some time. It's why fans are so excited for what's to come, and you can check out a better look at the new movie in the video below released during all of the fun from Jump Festa 2023:

【New Trailer】

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

The movie coming to Netflix on March 31!



♠️More: https://t.co/LVrIAIfcp9

pic.twitter.com/4bYZzyB3Zk

How to Check Out Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be streaming with Netflix around the world beginning on March 31st next year. Original series creator Yuki Tabata serves as the chief supervisor for the new project, and is also providing the character designs for the new original characters joining the story in the movie. Filling out the staff are the previously announced Ayataka Tanemura returning from the TV anime to direct, Itsuko Takeda returning as character designer, and Minako Seki serving as the composer for the music.

The film will also feature a returning cast of characters from the TV anime series, and will feature new additions such as Toshihiko Seki as Conrad Leto, a former Wizard King of the Clover Kingdom, and Marie Iitoyo as Millie. What do you think of this newest trailer for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King? Will you be checking it out when it comes to Netflix next Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!