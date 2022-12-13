Black Clover Exec Addresses the TV Anime's Return

Black Clover is back in the headlines right now, and we have the anime to thank for its return. This weekend will usher in a new era for the series as Studio Pierrot promises to update fans on its movie. Of course, that means netizens are already pleading for the TV anime to return, and their cries are only getting louder. And thanks to one executive, we have been given a tiny taste of what's to come when the show does return.

The update comes courtesy of Tatsuya Yoshihara, one of the main creatives behind Black Clover. The director-animator took to Twitter the other day to speak with fans who were praising our first look at Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. It was there Yoshihara was asked about the TV anime returning, and this is what he shared:

"I believe the continuation of this anime is due solely to the support of all the fans," he wrote. "The show is based on a very well-drawn manga, so I would like to improve the quality of the anime even more [moving forward] than before and make it even more enjoyable for all the fans."

Clearly, Yoshihara has been thinking about the quality of Black Clover while the TV anime has been off the air. Studio Pierrot has its resources stretched thin as we all know, and projects like Bleach and Naruto have monopolized staff time after time. With Black Clover off the air, the team has been able to dedicate more time to the series' film, and the quality we've seen so far is impressive to put it lightly. If this kind of care can be scheduled into the show's production timeline, Black Clover's comeback would change the game. And if Yoshihara has things his way, Asta and Yuno will be looking better when they make their return to television.

What do you think about Yoshihara's take? Do you want to see Black Clover return to TV? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.