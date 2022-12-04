Black Clover Movie Adds New Original Character to Cast

Black Clover has been setting up for the launch of its very first movie effort, and Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is stacking up its big cast with the addition of a new original character fans will get to meet in the story! When the TV anime first brought its multi-year run to an end, it was announced that the franchise would then be branching out with its very first feature film project. As fans are curious about what to expect from the movie's original story, we have been getting teases about all sorts of new characters joining the fray.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will feature an original story outside of the events of the anime and manga releases, and original series creator Yuki Tabata is in charge of filling out the new characters for the movie. The latest has been revealed on the movie's official Twitter account as Marie Iitoyo (Kyoryu Violet in Zyuden Sentai Kyoryuger) has joined the new movie as the new original character named Millie. You can check out the announcement and Millie's character design below:

How to Check Out Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Thankfully it won't be too long before we get to see the Black Clover's anime in action again as Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be streaming with Netflix around the world beginning on March 31st next year. Original series creator Yuki Tabata is the chief supervisor and new character designer for the movie as it introduces a new story featuring a former Wizard King of the Clover Kingdom, Conrad Leto (who will be voiced by Toshihiko Seki).

READ MORE: Black Clover Hypes Movie Release With New Promo | Black Clover Creator Talks the New Movie's Original Story

Also confirmed for the new movie are the returning members of the staff with Ayataka Tanemura returning from the TV anime to direct, Itsuko Takeda returning as character designer, and Minako Seki serving as the composer for the music. With the film's scheduled release next Spring, we will likely get to see much more of the movie leading into its big premiere in the coming weeks and months.

What do you think of Black Clover's newest character? What are you hoping to see in the new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!