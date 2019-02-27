‘Black Clover’ Reveals Surprising Charmy Power-Up

Black Clover‘s manga is in the midst of a huge war as the spirits of the elves have taken over many of the Magic Knights, and boosting their magic power tenfold. This has left Asta and the others struggling to fight back, and needing to draw on even more power to survive.

But the latest chapter of the series introduces a pretty impressive power up for the most surprising wizard, Charmy, as she hilarious discovers she’s half-dwarf.

As teased in the previous chapter, Chapter 194 of the series sees Charmy suddenly fall into Rill’s (who’s now possessed by an Elf) dominion where Asta and Mimosa are fighting. She’s followed Yuno, and now is stuck in the fierce battle too. But soon enough, she tries to offer a plate of food to “Rill,” who knocks it out of her hands. Angry, she summons all of her sheep magic to fight but is overwhelmed by “Rill.”

Soon after, her sheep guardian and grimmoire turn pitch black. The sheep asks if it can come out now, and a much taller Charmy emerges. “Rill” explains that this magic is from a human-dwarf hybrid, and Charmy hilariously had no idea she was one. Mimosa explains that the Dwarves were a race separate from the Elves who lived in the distant past and had unique skills.

With her sheep guardian now a giant, talking wolf, Charmy says she’s hungry. “Rill” launches his paint magic, but Charmy’s wolf guardian soon devours turns it into food and devours it all. It turns out that beings of two races sometimes have two magic attributes, and Charmy’s half-dwarf nature gives her cotton as well as food magic.

Having eaten “Rill’s” magic, Charmy launches super-powered magic punches and completely knocks him away as the chapter comes to an end. There’s no telling of the extent of this surprising power-up yet, but it’s a big showing of strength for the fan-favorite Charmy.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

