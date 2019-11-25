Black Clover Introduces New Cast Member

Black Clover’s Reincarnation arc has thrown the Clover Kingdom into chaos as Asta and the remaining Magic Knights have had to fight brainwashed versions of their former allies who have been taken over by the souls of the revived Elves. While their increased strength as pushed some of Asta’s allies to greater heights, it still doesn’t negate the fact that the fights are getting increasingly tougher as new enemies continue to show themselves. This includes completely unexpected ones, who have yet to show their power in action for the anime, even as a Magic Knight.

This includes Dorothy Unsworth, Captain of the Coral Peacocks, who has only appeared in the anime to date completely asleep and seemingly unaware of the outside world around her. But she’s about to show off her full strength with prominent voice actress behind her, Mariya Ise.

The latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced (via ANN) that Dorothy Unsworth will be voiced by Mariya Ise, who you might recognize from such roles as Killua Zoldyck in Hunter x Hunter, Ray in The Promised Neverland, Levy McGarden in Fairy Tail. Dororthy has yet to show off her power in the anime series, and unfortunately for Asta and the Black Bulls, her first display will be as someone fighting for the other side.

The latest episode of the series briefly teases Dororthy’s awakening as she activates her dream magic. It’s tied into why she’s always sleeping, and fans can briefly see this magic in action in the preview for Episode 111. She’s been possessed by an Elf spirit as well, so it’s going to take quite a bit in order to take down a boosted Captain’s power.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

