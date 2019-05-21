Black Clover Reveals Who Wins the Royal Knights Tournament

Black Clover’s Royal Knights selection tournament has unfolded in a pretty surprising fashion as the final two teams in the tournament were much different than fans had initially expected when it began. With the latest episode of the series bringing this tournament arc to its official end, one winning team was crowned after a pretty intense fight to bring it all to a close. So who won the tournament?

After a fantastic battle between the Azure Deer Captain Rill’s team and Yuno and Noelle’s team, the winner of the Royal Knights selection tournament was revealed to be the team of Yuno, Noelle, and shy newcomer En.

Episode 84 of the series was an explosive showing for fans as Yuno and Rill’s powerful magic bounced off of one another. This resulting bout eventually led to Yuno revealing a powerful new form for the first time, but the fight didn’t end in the way fans expected either. With the main rule of the tournament requiring each team to guard a crystal, this sort of went to the wayside as Yuno and Rill enjoyed battling one another. But Rill pushes his power so far, he destroys his own crystal.

With Rill self-destructing his own crystal, Yuno, Noelle, and En are the official winners of the tournament. But it’s not all doom and gloom for Asta and the others who have lost so far as the Wizard King confirms that he will be processing everything he’s seen during these battles and will select 10-20 for the new Royal Knights group. This mean’s there’s still a chance for Asta and the others to make it, but it seems the Wizard King will have to think fast before an intense new arc of the series before.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.