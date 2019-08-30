Black Clover Shows-Off Fuegoleon’s Fiery Return

Black Clover’s anime has taken the first steps into its most intense and battle focused arc in the series to date as the Clover Kingdom has found itself at the center of a surprising invasion from the spirits of the Elves who were massacred years ago. After it was revealed that the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s plan was for this revival, the remaining (and no-possessed) Magic Knights are being forced to fight against their possessed comrades.

With this struggle involving the entire Clover Kingdom, the former leader of the Crimson Lions, Fuegoleon Vermillion, has now made his grand return to the anime after spending the last few arcs in a coma induced after being dealt a near fatal wound by Licht.

Episode 98 of the series sees Leopold Vermillion and the other Crimson Lions struggling against the now possessed Vice-Captain Randall. The possession has strengthened each of the Magic Knights affected by this, and it’s the same for Randall whose Vice-Captain fire abilities are now much more formidable than before. While Leopold is strong, he’s nowhere near as strong as his older brother and sister.

Luckily for the Crimson Lions, Fuegeoleon has woken from his coma. But unlike the last time he was out on the battlefield, he’s a much stronger wizard than before. It’s revealed that he’s been chosen by the Salamander Fire Spirit, which was once attached to the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s Fana before she was defeated by Asta. It seems that following this defeat, Salamander has moved onto to another fiery wizard worthy of its power.

With Fuegoleon’s newly revived resolve to go along with his waking from a coma, Salamander’s mana and power have fused together with his own already impressive magic. This lead to his missing arm being replaced by one made out of flames, and now gives him access to much more destructive abilities. Now that Fuegoleon has returned to the battle, hopefully he will continue to turn the tide of the battle that’s so deftly imbalanced in the Elves’ favor.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.