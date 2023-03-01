Black Clover Channels D&D With Its Own Take on Bards

Black Clover is working through its final act, and right now, Asta has found himself going to war for a nation that's not his own. After being defeated by Lucius and sent to the Sun Country, our hero is now fighting tooth and nail to save his mentor's homeland from ruin. Of course, he's got the help of a shogun on hand, and that is not all. There is a bard in Sun Country, and we're loving the manga's take on the magical class.

As you can see in chapter 352, Black Clover is taking its fight against Lucius' minions seriously, and Sun Country's fighters are not going down without a fight. With help from the shogun, the nation's top warriors are sent to aid Asta in a battle against a hydra that must be cleaved in a single hit. As you can imagine, that task is not easy by any means, so the shogun asked an ally of theirs to use music as a means of powering the party up.

Using Sound Yojutsu, the mage uses a technique known as the Fighters' Battle Song. "Stir up their fighting spirit, give them new energy, and make their shogun's voice reach them," the shogun commands. And just like that, the bard-like wizard is able to do as commanded.

If this technique sounds familiar to you, then you have certainly heard of bards before. In the world of TTRPGs like Dungeons & Dragons, bards are a crafty class. They use everything from melee combat to magic to fight, but their true strength lies in song. They are able to use spells like Healing Word, Vicious Mockery, and even Bardic Inspiration to assist their comrades in battle. In fact, the latter technique is essentially what Black Clover just asked its own bard to use, so you can see some clear similarities at a glance.

Obviously, Black Clover has lots of different fighters, and many of them could be squared away into D&D classes. From wizards to rangers and even clerics, the manga has it all. Now, we know bards are also part of that list, and we're going to need Yami to bring a bard into the Black Bulls guild ASAP after seeing the shogun's man at work.

Is it time for Black Clover to put together its own D&D campaign...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.