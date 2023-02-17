Black Clover Movie Delayed Due to COVID

COVID-19 continues to cause the anime industry problems, with a number of series including the likes of Uncle From Another World, Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible, and BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. Unfortunately, it seems like one of the most highly anticipated anime movies of the year will also need to be pushed back as Black Clover has dropped the news that Sword of The Wizard King will be pushed back from its original date of next month.

Netflix has continued being a competitor in the anime sphere, with the streaming service nabbing some big properties including The Seven Deadly Sins, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Baki The Grappler, Beastars, and almost too many others to list. With Black Clover, the platform has one of the biggest Shonen series, with the Sword of the Wizard King being especially anticipated thanks to being a continuation of the television series which had come to an end in 2021. As the manga heads toward its finale, the anime certainly still has some big moments to cover should a new series and/or movie be announced.

Black Clover: Delay of The Wizard King

Netflix announced that the new release date for Black Clover's movie will be moved back from March 31st to June 16th, though the streaming service did release art to placate Shonen fans that have been waiting for the new adventure featuring Asta and his world of magic:

Sharing some Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King artwork with the film's new release date, June 16! pic.twitter.com/VTtRcIy0Y5 — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) February 17, 2023

If you want to learn more about Asta's next big adventure in the upcoming feature-length film in the Black Clover series, Netflix has released an official description of the movie which you can read below:

"As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

Do you think Black Clover will continue its anime adaptation following the upcoming film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime wizards.