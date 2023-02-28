Black Clover Just Handed Asta His Biggest Victory Yet

Black Clover is now working through the first major fight of the final arc of Yuki Tabata's original manga series, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has handed Asta his biggest victory so far! The final arc of the series has gotten off to an explosive start as following Asta's loss to Lucius Zogratis, he was sent to the foreign Land of the Sun and began to master a new technique that would allow him to somehow close the gap in power between the two of them. As of the newest chapter, it's now more probable than ever.

Asta's time in the Land of the Sun has not only taught him how to use the Zetten technique, but also brought him closer to the seven strongest warriors in the country, the Ryuzen Seven. With the Paladins Lucius sent all but defeated in the recent string of chapters, Asta and the seven then combined their respective forces together for all out attack on the ancient five-headed dragon to take it down once and for all.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What is Asta's Big New Win?

Chapter 352 of Black Clover sees Ryuya Ryudo teaming up with the Ryuzen Seven for one final assault on the five-headed dragon. Ryuya uses the power of Tengentsu to set up for a final strategy against the dragon with Asta as a point to deal his strongest attack yet. Gathering all of their powers together for a strategy that would line up all five of the heads together, Asta needed to deal his strongest use of the Zetten technique yet to cut off each of the heads at once.

With each of the members pushing themselves to the brink to set up each of the dragons' heads for a final attack, Ichika Yami then ends up joining the fight as well to help set up the final head. Leaving Asta to deal the final blow, he's able to successfully cut off all of the heads at once and bring this massive fight to an end. It's clear that he's now ready for the final battles to come as Judgment Day kicks off in the Clover Kingdom soon enough.

Are you excited to see Asta use the Zetten technique to take on Lucius Zogratis and the other Paladins in Black Clover's final arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!