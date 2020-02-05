Black Clover Brings Back SPOILER in New Post-Credits Scene

Black Clover‘s latest episode brought the Reincarnation arc to its end as the battle between Asta and the Magic Knights against the vengeful souls of the Elves came to its conclusion after the defeat of Devil. It was the result of a long running story that began with the first Eye of the Midnight Sun attack, and really kicked off in full when Licht fought the Wizard King Julius Novachrono. This fight was impressively animated, for sure, but also resulted in the shocking death of the Wizard King.

But as the latest episode of the series came to an end, fans were treated to a new post-credits scene before the preview for the next episode kicked in. Episode 120 of the series sees Yami and Vangeance heading to the place where Julius’ body was buried after all the chaos had subsided, but all they found was a hole.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shocked at the new empty grave for the former Wizard King, a bright light begins to glow as a younger version of Julius Novachrono begins to walk out from behind the trees. As Yami and Vangeance look on in shock, all the young Julius does is smile as the episode comes to an end. All will be explained in the next episode, but read on for a spoiler-filled breakdown of what happened.

Young version of Julius, but how? Of course I don’t know because I don’t read the manga 😂😂😂#BlackClover pic.twitter.com/qMTz6Bx8sB — Bon² (@CryingSlayer) February 4, 2020

Julius’ death is what sparked the final battles of the Reincarnation arc, but he actually didn’t die at all. Before the final blow was struck, a spell that he’s been preparing for a long time began to activate. The mark on his forehead was actually stored time magic built up over his lifetime (thanks to magic developed by Secre and the first Wizard King long ago), but when it activated, it only had enough power to restore his body as a youth. So now he’s alive, but nowhere near as strong as he was before.

What do you think of this major comeback? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter! If you wanted to check out Black Clover for yourself, you can currently find the series steaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and airing as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block every Saturday.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.