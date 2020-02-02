Black Clover Teases SPOILER’s Death with Major Cliffhanger

Warning! Major spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 238 below!

Black Clover‘s Spade Kingdom arc (which seems to be on its way to the anime adaptation soon) is continuing to unfold as Asta and the other Magic Knights are beginning to see just how the world has changed in the six months they have been undergoing training in the Heart Kingdom. This included a major promotion for Yuno, who had quickly risen in the ranks to Vice Captain of the Golden Dawn following the fight against Devil during the Reincarnation arc. And in that time, Yuno had grown quite close to the rest of the group.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But the previous chapter of the series saw the Golden Dawn rocked as their home was attacked by Zeno of the Spade Kingdom. Things got even worse at the end of Chapter 238 of the series as Zeno tears through the rest of the Golden Dawn — including Yuno. In fact, Yuno’s bloody body is currently sitting on death’s door as the chapter came to an end.

Although Asta has grown in his use of his Devil’s anti-magic power over the training period timeskip, it pales in comparison to the Spade Kingdom’s Zeno — who has seemingly given his entire body over to a Devil’s power. With his effortless bone magic, he defeated the Captain Vangeance, and quickly tore through Klaus and Kivn’s magic as well. But unlike previous fights in the series, this one has much bloodier consequences.

After seeing Klaus and Kivn’s bodies riddled with holes thanks to Zeno’s bone magic, Yuno tries his best as well but even his magic isn’t enough to counteract how quickly Zeno is able to regenerate his body. And when Zeno reveals he has a transformation that looks very much like Asta’s, a sudden increase in power quickly overwhelms Yuno.

As Chapter 238 comes to an end, the Golden Dawn house is completely destroyed and among the rubble is Yuno’s bloodied body. His wind spirit, Sylph, is crying over him and there’s no life from his eyes. It’s no clear as to whether or not Yuno will be pulling through this just yet, so now we’re all waiting on pins and needles to see what comes next.

What do you think? Is Yuno dead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter! If you wanted to check out Black Clover for yourself, you can currently find the series steaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and airing as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block every Saturday.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.