‘Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan Hypes Anime Online, Twitter Explodes

It's not like it is a secret; Michael B. Jordan is the best kind of anime fan. The actor is making headlines these days for his role in Black Panther, and anime fans are rallying behind Jordan as the Marvel Studios flick breaks records left and right.

So, it's no surprise to see social media flipping out over Jordan right now. The A-list actor did just shout out his love to Goku and Naruto for the world to see.

If you head to Twitter, you will find the actor's most recent post taking off. He may be busy promoting Black Panther, but Jordan is never too busy to speak with fans. So, the actor had to answer when one fan tweeted him the following message:

"Michael B Jordan Is A 5'9" Adult Man That Loves Anime & Lives With His Parents.... Y'all Told Me All Of Those Things Were Unacceptable Though"

Jordan had the best comeback, of course. The actor not only confirmed he's six foot, but he also singled out his top anime inspirations.

First of All I’m 6ft and they live with ME, put some respeck on my name. LOL...aaaand goku & naruto are real ones 🙌🏾 lol https://t.co/QspyHD2zwH — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) February 23, 2018

"First of All I'm 6ft and they live with ME, put some respeck on my name. LOL...aaaand goku & naruto are real ones lol," Jordan wrote.

Fans were quick to chime in on the post, but Jordan did not let anyone get him down. When fans criticized the star for liking mainstream titles, Jordan had this to say: "Nah that was a softball for the anime uneducated."

Of course, the anime fandom has known about Jordan's otaku interests for some time. The actor has talked about his love of anime in the past on Twitter. Not only does Jordan watch anime, but he kept up with major manga series like Bleach when they were being serialized. So, if Hollywood ever gets it live-action anime curse under control, studios need to call Jordan up for an audition first thing.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

What anime series would you recommend to Jordan? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!