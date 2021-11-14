Blade Runner: Black Lotus Anime Debuts to Mixed Reviews

Blade Runner: Black Lotus has made its debut, and the sci-fi series is bringing back one of Hollywood’s most beloved franchises. The world of Blade Runner is back in action thanks to this ambitious anime, and Adult Swim shared the show’s first episodes last night. And now, netizens are sounding off on whether Blade Runner: Black Lotus is living up to their expectations.

As you can find in the slides below, reactions are mixed so far. When it comes to story and substance, audiences are mostly satisfied so long as they’re caught up with the Blade Runner mythos. Netizens admit the show will be hard to slip into if you’re not a Blade Runner fan, but the story is doing alright at two episodes in.

But when it comes to art and animation, well – things are a bit rough. The show was produced by a team at Sola Digital Arts, and as always, anime fans aren’t sure about this show’s CG animation. The 3D look is being critiqued for being too smooth and stoic at the worst times. And when it comes to action sequences, Blade Runner: Black Lotus has yet to impress.

Of course, the series is just two episodes in at this point, so there’s time to turn naysayers around. The cast itself is putting in wonderful work with Jessica Henwick leading the charge as Arisa Shida. If the story can keep steady, Blade Runner: Black Lotus only needs to address its growing animation pains to come out on top. So for now, fans will have to watch and see how this Crunchyroll-Adult Swim production goes down.

Have you checked out Blade Runner: Black Lotus yet? Or does this anime adaptation not align with your exact tastes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

