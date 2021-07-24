Blade Runner: Black Lotus Debuts First Poster

✖

Blade Runner: Black Lotus has debuted the first poster for its mysterious new anime series! Adult Swim and Crunchyroll are collaborating on a number of original anime projects that will begin releasing within the year, and one of the most mysterious is the brand new story set within the Blade Runner universe, Blade Runner: Black Lotus. Partnering with Alcon Entertainment, this new 13 episode series takes place between the events of Blade Runner and the Blade Runner 2049 sequel. Shinji Aramaki (Ultraman) and Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) will be directing episodes for SOLA Digital Arts, and Cowboy Bebop's Shinichiro Watanabe serves as creative producer.

Taking the virtual stage for a special panel as part of Comic-Con @ Home 2021, Blade Runner: Black Lotus debuted its fullest look yet with not only the first trailer debuting the CG anime series, but the first poster for the project as well. Both releases give off the same vibes as the original Blade Runner films, and tease what we can expect to see from the new anime project when it finally debuts sometime this Fall with Adult Swim and Crunchyroll. Check out the new poster below:

Blade Runner: Black Lotus will be featuring an English dub release with Adult Swim, and English subtitled launch with Crunchyroll. The full English and Japanese cast for the series has been announced as well, and the cast of characters breaks down as such:

Elle, a female replicant created for a secret and unknown purpose, will be played by Jessica Henwick / Arisa Shida

Joseph, a mysterious figure who owns a spare parts junkyard in Los Angeles, will be played by Will Yun Lee / Shinshu Fuji

Alani Davis, a fresh LAPD recruit, will be played by Samira Wiley / Takako Honda

Niander Wallace Sr, founder and CEO of the Wallace Corporation, will be played by Brian Cox / Takaya Hashi

Niander Wallace Jr, brilliant scientist working for his father, will be played by Wes Bentley / Takehito Koyasu

Marlowe, a deadly Blade Runner, will be played by Josh Duhamel / Taiten Kusunoki

Josephine Grant, the wife of the police chief, will be played by Peyton List / Yoshiko Sakakibara

Earl Grant, Police Chief of the LAPD, will be played by Stephen Root / Hochu Otsuka

Doc Badger, a black market dealer, will be played by Barkhad Abdi / Takayuki Kinba

Senator Bannister, a politician with strong feelings on replicant production, will be played by Gregg Henry / Masane Tsukayama

Doctor M, a brilliant doctor and professor of medicine, will be played by Henry Czerny / Akio Nojima

Hooper, a journalist in the pocket of the Wallace Corporation, will be played by Jason Spisak / Kazuki Yao

