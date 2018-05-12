This ‘Bleach’ Cosplay Proves Arrancars Work In Live-Action

While the Bleach live-action movie is pleasing fans with its already authentic portrayals of its characters in live-action, some fans are wondering how future films would be able to adapt the more fantastical character designs of the latter half of the series.

Thanks to one fan’s Grimmjow cosplay, now there’s proof that Arrancars can be done well in live-action.

Cosplay artist @imaishi1223 shared a few photos of himself dressed as Grimmjow, and the results certainly are impressive. Not only is the Grimmjow wig well-crafted and colored, the rest of the outfit is made well too. The Arrancar are enemies that Kubo experimented with quite a bit visually, as their character designs run the gamut between sexy, gross, obtuse, and even horrifying.

Given Grimmjow’s arc, his look is admittedly more grounded and “human” based to further distance himself from his Hollow counterparts. The design is both pleasing in art, animation, and now real life. If the first film does well, then there’s hope for how the rest of the series will look in live-action as well.

Bleach fans have a lot to look forward to this year as the live-action Bleach adaptation releases July 20 in Japan, and has just released its first full trailer. The film will adapt the first arc of the series, the “Substitute Shinigami” arc. The current cast includes Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki and Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki is MIYAVI, who will play Byakuya Kuchiki Ryou Yoshizawa, asUryuu Ishida, and Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise.

The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.