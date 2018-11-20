New ‘Bleach’ Game Reveals First Gameplay Footage

Bleach will soon be releasing a new mobile game from KLab Games and Chinese developer Beijing Kunlun Lexiang Network Technology, and the mobile game has now released its first gameplay footage.

BLEACH Kyo・Kai-Tamashinokakusei: Shinigami (roughly translates to Bleach: Boundary Awakened Souls – Shinigami in English), has just released on the Apple App Store in China and is preparing for a release on the Google Play Store there as well.

Although there is currently no information on whether or not Bleach Boundary Souls is releasing in other territories outside of China, the game is a MMORPG for mobile phones that features many of the characters and battles from the series. Featuring special events and plots that fans are sure to recognize, the first gameplay footage teases the entirety of the Captains doing battle in the palm of your hands as well.

Fans of the series would love to see it make a proper return to anime in some way someday. The manga may have come to a full conclusion, but the anime release of the series has been forever marred by a truncated ending that forced it to come to an end before adapting the final arc of the series.

Fans have taken it upon themselves to bring the Thousand Year Blood-War arc to anime, but surely would love to see a full return of the series officially. Studio Pierrot recently excited fans also when it revealed a new piece of Bleach character art for the studio’s Jump Festa 2019 showcase. Studio Pierrot is celebrating its 40 years by sharing new art of the various series they have produced over the years, and Bleach was one of the lucky franchises.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. A live-action film adaptation of the series is now streaming on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.