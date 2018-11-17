‘Bleach’ Reveals New Manga Artwork

Studio Pierrot has been celebrating the 40th Anniversary, and it has been revealing cool artworks of the various series it has adapted over its tenure that will be available at its Jump Festa 2019 booth.

The latest release offers fans a cool new look at Tite Kubo’s Bleach, featuring a casual style and fashion which often featured in the series as well.

Promoting Jump Festa 2019, which takes place December 22-23 in Japan, the new Bleach artwork features Ichigo, Rukia, Hitsugaya, and Byakuya casually strolling and enjoying the Fall season. Each of them is incredibly fashion forward, a major staple of the anime adaptation, with the four all blending in perfectly with human society should need be.

Although this art is just for a special celebration of Studio Pierrot, this does tease fans a bit more than it should. Fans have been clamoring for the anime series to return in some form ever since it was left with a truncated ending, and there’s been no indication of it happening in sight.

Bleach‘s anime coming back to properly adapt the final Thousand Year-Blood War arc of the series would be a dream come true for many fans of the series, even if it’s only for a short time. The series has seen a resurgence recently with a live-action adaptation, and other anniversary celebrations popping up here and there so fans would love to see the anime bring the celebration of the series full circle.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. A live-action film adaptation of the series is now streaming on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.