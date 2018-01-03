‘Bleach’ Designer Reintroduces Adult Toshiro To Fans

Bleach fans are familiar with the Gotei 13, but they may not know how its captains changed after the anime ended. Tite Kubo put the powerful Soul Reapers through plenty in his manga’s final arc, and Toshiro Hitsugaya was no exception. The icy captain got a sudden age-up during his final battle, and fans were just reminded of the shift on Twitter.

So, you can thank Bleach‘s character designer for the attractive reminder.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to social media, Masashi Kudo gave fans a gift in time for the new year involving Bleach. The artist, who did the character designs for Kubo’s anime, penned a steamy sketch of Toshiro as an adult.

The image, which can be seen above, makes Toshiro look far more like an adult than he has before. The Soul Reaper’s white hair appears to be cut a little shorter than usual, and his chiseled jawline looks like it could cut ice. Staring off to the side, Toshiro can be seen wearing his level-up Bankai as the icy transformation climbs over his torn Captain’s cloak.

Of course, fans who are only familiar with the Bleach anime may be confused about this look for Toshiro. After all, the show only ever depicted the Squad 10 captain as a pre-teen with a feisty temper. It never had a chance to animate the fighter’s final Bankai.

Manga readers learned during its last arc that Toshiro’s Bankai was not as complete as he always thought. After the power was stolen by Cang Du, Toshiro regained it and used its during his fight with Gerard. It was there his Bankai fully matured, and Toshiro was turned into a young adult when the power-up occurred so that he could wields its power to the fullest.

If you are not familiar with Bleach, then you should know the series is a massively popular one with fans. The franchise began in 2001 under Tite Kubo before an anime adaptation started in 2004. The supernatural series follows the life of a boy named Ichigo Kurosaki after he becomes a substitute Soul Reaper. The immensely gifted boy works with his partner Rukia to dispath evil souls and send others to their resting place. However, when Ichigo learns of the Soul Society and its strict customs, the hero discovers his world is in far more danger than he could have imagined.

Do you like how Toshiro looks as an adult? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!